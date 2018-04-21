Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 42 °

Hammel’s 9 Sharp for Naught as KC Falls in 10th

Royals.comApril 21, 2018

DETROIT — Royals right-hander Jason Hammel gave it everything he had — and then some.

Hammel pitched his longest game as a Royal — nine innings — but it wasn’t enough, as the Tigers walked off with a 3-2 win with one out in the bottom of the 10th on JaCoby Jones’ home run Friday afternoon in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park. The Royals now have lost nine straight, their longest skid since April 2017.

Hammel gave up two runs and five hits in his longest game since June 16, 2012, when he pitched a nine-inning complete game for the Orioles.

“What can you ask more from a pitcher, to give you nine strong innings?” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He was fantastic.”

Since a rough first outing this season, Hammel has given up just four runs over 20 1/3 innings, but he took no solace in his Friday outing.

“Losses are losses,” Hammel said. “I try to be a positive guy, but we’re trying to win. We’re not trying always to find a silver lining. We know we’re close to getting things right. They were able to make one more move than us, and it counted in their favor. Obviously, it’s a bummer, and we’re still trying to figure it out, but it’s not lack of effort, for sure.”

Jones homered off reliever Brad Keller on a 2-2 two-seam fastball.

“It maybe caught too much of the plate,” Keller said. “I thought it was a good pitch, inside. He put a good swing on it.”

The Royals got on the board in the sixth when Mike Moustakas, the designated hitter, belted his fifth home run this season. The homer, on a 1-1 changeup from Michael Fulmer, brought Kansas City within one run and extended Moustakas’ hitting streak to 11 games.

The Royals tied it at 2 in the seventh on a single by Ryan Goins, a fielder’s choice, a single by Cam Gallagher and an RBI hit by Jon Jay.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Break Through in G2 with Rally in 9th

April 21, 2018 10:00 am

Blue Jays Pound Royals

April 19, 2018 7:38 am

KC’s Losing Streak Hikes to Seven

April 18, 2018 7:00 am

Seager’s Homer in 8th Sends Mariners Pa...

April 11, 2018 8:56 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Special Session Could Loom

At least one of the Salina area representatives thinks the Kansas Legislature will be called back to...

April 21, 2018 Comments

Another Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

April 21, 2018

Royals Break Through in G2 with Ral...

Sports News

April 21, 2018

Hammel’s 9 Sharp for Naught a...

Sports News

April 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Another Most Wanted Arres...
April 21, 2018Comments
Workshops Planned on Broa...
April 20, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 4-2...
April 20, 2018Comments
Three Dog Night Coming to...
April 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH