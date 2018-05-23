Hammel Baffles Cards for First Win in I-70 Tilt

ST. LOUIS — The Royals needed their veterans to step up in a big way. And that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Right-hander Jason Hammel authored the Royals’ best outing by a starter in nearly three weeks, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, and Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon each homered in a 5-1 win over the Cardinals in Game 2 of the I-70 Series. The Royals had lost three straight and eight of nine coming in.

Hammel, who had given up 25 runs in his last four starts, scattered nine hits, walked none and struck out six. The last Royals start this good was Ian Kennedy throwing six shutout innings against the Tigers on May 4.

Hammel got his first win since Sept. 6, 2017.

Perez also was superb defensively, throwing out two runners on strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out double plays that squelched potential rallies.

Added Royals manager Ned Yost,”Salvy had a fantastic game, and those were big spots. I mean, when he threw those two runners out, ended the inning with a double play. Those were huge spots for us.”

Gordon snapped a 2-for-23 skid with three hits, including his fourth home run in the second inning that tied the score at 1.