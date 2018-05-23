Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 69 °

Hammel Baffles Cards for First Win in I-70 Tilt

Royals.comMay 23, 2018

ST. LOUIS — The Royals needed their veterans to step up in a big way. And that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Right-hander Jason Hammel authored the Royals’ best outing by a starter in nearly three weeks, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, and Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon each homered in a 5-1 win over the Cardinals in Game 2 of the I-70 Series. The Royals had lost three straight and eight of nine coming in.

Hammel, who had given up 25 runs in his last four starts, scattered nine hits, walked none and struck out six. The last Royals start this good was Ian Kennedy throwing six shutout innings against the Tigers on May 4.

Hammel got his first win since Sept. 6, 2017.

Perez also was superb defensively, throwing out two runners on strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out double plays that squelched potential rallies.

Added Royals manager Ned Yost,”Salvy had a fantastic game, and those were big spots. I mean, when he threw those two runners out, ended the inning with a double play. Those were huge spots for us.”

Gordon snapped a 2-for-23 skid with three hits, including his fourth home run in the second inning that tied the score at 1.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Kennedy Burned by Big frame in Loss to Cards

May 22, 2018 6:00 am

Royals Fall as Duffy Can’t Solve Season Woes

May 20, 2018 9:03 am

Whit’s Bat, Speed Set Tone in Royals’ Victory

May 19, 2018 8:15 am

Royals Can’t Shake 1st-inning Blues vs Rays

May 17, 2018 6:16 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Summer Travel Season Begins

Despite rising gas prices, more people will be taking to the highways for the Memorial Day holiday w...

May 23, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Knights Set State Record, Cl...

Sports News

May 23, 2018

Hammel Baffles Cards for First Win ...

Sports News

May 23, 2018

2 Marion County Women Killed in Cra...

Kansas News

May 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Marion County Women Kil...
May 23, 2018Comments
Foundation Awards April G...
May 22, 2018Comments
Arrest Made after Bomb Th...
May 22, 2018Comments
Missing Ogden Woman Sough...
May 22, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH