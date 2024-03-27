HAMMAR LEADS SWEDES IN SHORTENED OSAGE NATIONAL SPRING INVITE

Lake Ozark, Mo. – The Swedes Men’s Golf team took a 5.5 hour trip to Lake Ozark, Missouri to partake in the Osage National Spring Invitational where 12 teams would battle it out in unfathomable weather conditions.

The first round was cut short to just 9 holes due to weather and was originally supposed to resume the next day with 27 holes, but between the weather and time, the latter half of the first round was ultimately cut and the entire tournament stood on 27 holes total.

As a team, Bethany finished right in the middle of the pack in 6th place shooting a 315 (+27).

Individually, Oscar Hammar finished in a tie for 5th place with a 75 (+3) through 27 holes. Hans Woelfel finished two strokes behind Hammer with a 77 (+5) for a T-15th placement. Will Briggs shot an 80 (+8) and Luke Tate shot an 83 (+11) to round out the team scoring and finished T-30th and T-46th, respectively. Daniel DeGeorge and Mads Hasenschwandtner shot 83 (+11) and 85 (+13) with T-46th and T-56th finishes, respectively.

“I am proud of the way our guys handled the adversity between the weather and the change in schedule,” said Head Coach Zach Able. “They rolled through it well and adjusted accordingly. Saw some good things from a few players but collectively as a group we still need to find something as we gear up for conference.”

Up Next…

The Swedes Men’s team’s next outing is set for April 8th-9th when Bethany hosts the Bethany College Classic at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kan. Play is set to begin around 9:00 AM.