Ham Radio Operators Gather Near Salina for Weekend of Connection and Skill-Building

Roughly a dozen amateur radio operators came together just outside Salina this past weekend to take part in ARRL Field Day, a nationwide event that blends technical skill, teamwork and a shared passion for radio communication.

Since 1933, Field Day has brought together amateur radio operators across North America on the fourth full weekend in June. While the 24-hour event provides a valuable opportunity to practice emergency communication skills, its true strength lies in the spirit of collaboration it fosters. Operators work side by side—often outdoors and in temporary setups—sharing knowledge, solving challenges, and building lasting friendships.

Participants across North America faced added challenges this year due to unfavorable solar weather, which led to difficult radio band conditions and made long-distance communication more complicated than usual.

Despite the challenges, the Central Amateur Radio Club achieved notable success. Club president Brian Krenzin said the group was able to make contact with 49 of the 50 U.S. states, missing only Hawaii to complete a full sweep.

“The bands—or frequencies we are allocated to use—were in rough shape, making communication difficult,” Krenzin said. “But overall, the event was successful.”

In addition to domestic contacts, the team reached operators in Canada, Mexico and the Cayman Islands. By the end of the event, the group had logged a total of 543 contacts. Preliminary scoring data suggests the club performed competitively compared to other participants across the country.

“Field Day is as much about building friendships and strengthening teamwork as it is about practicing radio skills,” said club president Brian Krenzin. “It’s a great reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together.”