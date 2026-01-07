Halstead Sweeps Abilene Varsity

pictured is Abilene Senior, Levi Evans, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Halstead 67, Abilene Cowgirls 26

HALSTEAD: On a night that the Halstead Lady Dragons celebrated their 2025 State Championship team, this year’s team put on an impressive performance. Halstead jumped out to a 23-4 lead at the end of the 1st quarter and never looked back. The Lady Dragons led by as many as 42 points in the second half and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter.

Halstead improved to 8-0 with the victory. They are currently ranked #2 in the KBCA rankings behind Silver Lake, the team they beat for the Championship last season. Tuesday night, the Lady Dragons were led in scoring by Addisen Wills, who finished with 21 points.

Abilene dropped their third straight game and fell to 3-4 on the season. The Cowgirls are in the middle of their toughest stretch in their schedule with 4 straight road games against high-level competition. Tuesday night, Abilene was led in scoring by Kit Barbieri and Tessa Herrman, who both finished with 8 points. The Cowgirls will play their 4th straight game on the road Friday at Rock Creek. The Lady Mustangs are 5-2, 2-0 and have been ranked this season.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 4 14 18 26 – (3-4)

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱 23 41 58 67 – (8-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kit Barbieri 8, Tessa Herrman 8, Makenna Stover 5, Timber Taylor 3, Kailee Crane 1, Jaydence Coyle 1

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱: Addisen Wills 21, Onnyka Nedich 16, Jordy Schroeder 12, Annie Williams 8, Bailey Bernal 4, Piper Schroeder 2, Tess Williams 2, Briley Allmon 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Junior, Kit Barbieri 8 points

Halstead 84, Abilene Cowboys 72

HALSTEAD: The Halstead Dragons scored a season-high 84 points in their victory over Abilene Tuesday night. Halstead entered the game averaging 50 points per game. The Dragons won the game at the foul-line and their defense. Halstead connected on 32-40 80% free-throws and forced 19 Abilene turnovers. The Dragons led by as many as 15 points in the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys got to within 8 points in the final quarter but that would be as close as they would get.

Abilene lost their 4th straight game and are now 2-5 on the season. The Cowboys were led in scoring by Kolt Becker, who finished with a game-high 26 points. Halstead snapped a 3 game losing streak with the victory and improved to 4-5 this season. The Dragons were led by Junior, Reece Carmichael, who finished with 22 points. He was 14-16 at the free-throw line.

The Cowboys will travel to undefeated (7-0, 2-0) Rock Creek on Friday. The Mustangs finished runner-up last season in Class 4A and are currently ranked #1.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 17 31 46 72 – (2-5)

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱 15 34 55 84 – (4-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 26, Levi Evans 11, Bennett Altwegg 11, Taygen Funston 8, Landyn Rogers 7, Wyatt Bathurst 5, Nolin Hartman 4

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱: Reece Carmichael 22, Damian Whillock 20, Jackson Wendling 15, Wyatt Hobbs 10, Carlos Martinez 6, Mario Diaz 6, Noah Brantley 5

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 26 points