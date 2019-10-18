Halstead Rolls over Smoky Valley 49-0

Halstead use the quick strikes to overrun the Vikings in Halstead Friday night.

After a Halstead fumble on their first possession that gave the Vikings the ball around the 50 yard line, the Vikings went for a quick strike on the deep ball from Jake Lucas to Andrew Peters but the ball was batted and intercepted. That led to the first score of the night by Halstead on an 85 yard drive capped by a Lakin Farmer 1 yard QB sneak. The 2 point PAT was good and the Dragons held an early 8-0 lead.

The Vikings turned away a drive in the 2nd quarter by recovering a Dragon fumble inside the 10 yard line but the Vikings turned the ball right back over to Halstead leading to a Scott Grider 10 yard touchdown run capped by a 2 point PAT making the score 16-0 Halstead. Following a Viking punt late in the half, Halstead took possession inside the Viking 50 yard line and completed a 40 yard pass from Farmer to Carter Hiebert to take a 24-0 lead into the half.

Halstead opened the 2nd half with a successful onside kick catching Smoky Valley off guard. The ensuing drive culminated in a 13 yard Grider run and successful PAT to make the score 32-0. The Vikings went for it on 4th down on the ensuing possession but failed leading to a 25 yard Kaden Kraus run and a successful PAT kick by Rodriguez made the score 39-0.

On the following drive, the Vikings were forced to punt only to see it blocked by Aric Propst for safety to move the score to 41-0. The Dragons then added another score in the 4th quarter to make the final 49-0.

Halstead was led by Scott Grider with 81 yards of rushing on 13 carries.

Meanwhile the Vikings were led by Trey Kennedy with 29 yards on 13 carries while Raleigh Wilson added 17 yards.

The Vikings will be at home next week against Rock Creek for Senior night.