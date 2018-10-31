Halloween Spirit Takes Over Salina

There were no tricks from mother nature like last year’s light snow that fell, but it was a little chilly for the little ghost and goblins out seeking treats on Wednesday.

A large crowd got an early start, packing the Salina Downtown area for the annual Boo-Rama event. Downtown businesses set up shop on the sidewalk and handed out treats. New participants this year included the University of Kansas School of Medicine and Nursing, who had multiple students outside their brand new campus handing out candy and smiles.

At the same time, Salina Police also hosted a safe trick-or-treat event. “Cops and Costumes” featured giveaways and fun with police officers. It also attracted a large crowd.

At both events Rocking M Media Radio Stations broadcasted live and handed out candy.

Similar safe trick-or-treating events were held at multiple other locations, including at the Salina Central Mall.

One of the more popular places in town to trick-or-treat the old-fashioned way was the Highland Avenue area. Large groups of trick-or-treaters went door-to-door seeking treats.

Several churches hosted safe trick-or-treat events, as did Salina Central High School and Kansas Wesleyan University.

