Halloween Spirit Takes Over Salina

There were no major tricks from mother nature Friday night, but it was a little chilly for the little ghost and goblins out seeking treats.

A large crowd got an early start, packing the Salina Downtown area for the annual safe trick-or-treat event. Downtown businesses set up shop on the sidewalk and handed out treats.

At the same time, Salina Police hosted a safe trick-or-treat event. “Cops and Costumes” featured candy, giveaways and fun with police officers. McGruff the Crime Dog even made an appearance.

Similar safe trick-or-treating events were held at multiple other locations, including at the Salina Central Mall.

One of the more popular places in town to trick-or-treat the old-fashioned way, door-to-door, was the Highland Avenue area, and areas of Santa Fe.

Several churches and organizations also hosted safe trick-or-treat events.

