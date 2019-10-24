Salina, KS

Halloween Spirit Coming to Downtown Salina

Todd PittengerOctober 24, 2019

Downtown Salina will come alive with the spirit of Halloween this weekend. Salina Downtown’s “Big BooBash” will be going on, along with the City of Salina’s annual Community Halloween Party.

The new “Big BooBash” event is taking place of the “Big BoorRama” safe trick or treat event, which is no more.

Organizers are now bringing a brand new, family friendly, Spooktacular event on Saturday, instead of on Halloween. Multiple events will take place downtown from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Salina Paranormal Research Team will be hosting a class followed by an Investigation Tour at four downtown “spirited” locations. Class and investigation times will be at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Pre-registration is encouraged at salinadowntown.com.

The Salina Public Library will be handing out Books as treats at Spilman Plaza from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, while supplies last.

Several Salina downtown merchants will host games at their locations from 1:00 to 4:00 PM as well as face painting inside PB&J Boutique.

Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter will be hosting a pet costume contest with prizes totaling $250. Bring your leashed pet to the plaza just north of Ad Astra Books and Coffeehouse at 12:30 to get them registered for $5.

At the same time, the City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Community Halloween Party will take place. It will be from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse.

This free event will feature entertainment from the Flying Debris, a juggling and comedy variety show. Other activities include trick or treating, a costume contest with prizes, balloon artists, and carnival games.

“Big BooBash”  schedule:

12:30 PM – 12:55 PM     Pet Costume Contest registration and entry: $5 per leashed pet, Sponsored by Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter (all proceeds go to the Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter)

1:00 PM                         Pet Costume Contest with over $200 in prizes in the plaza just north of Ad Astra

2:00 PM                         Pet pictures at Country Seasons Boutique

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM        Game and candy stops at many of the downtown merchants.

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Face Painting at PB&J

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Apple Cider at Ad Astra Books and Coffeehouse

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Cinnamon Roasted nuts at Ad Astra Books and Coffeehouse

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Pumpkin Decorating at the Art Center book give-away from the Salina Public Library at Spilman Plaza

1:00 – 4:00 PM              “The Local Food Truck” will be at The Flower Nook

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Seraphim Bread serving Pumpkin pie rolls

10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM      Paranormal Class at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, followed by an Investigation Tour of 5 downtown haunted buildings –  Registration required

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

