Halloween Chill in the Air

Todd PittengerOctober 31, 2021

Though it won’t be bitterly cold, it will be a chilly Halloween across Central Kansas.

According to the National Weather service, cooler below normal temperatures are expected across the area Sunday in the wake of a cold front. Normal highs for late October are in the low to mid 60s.

Bundle up if you’re headed out this evening. Expect below normal temperatures with values falling into the lower 40s by 9 pm.

A look ahead to next week includes periodic light rain each morning from Monday thru Wednesday Snow may mix with the rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Little or no travel impacts from any snow. Much below normal temperatures are anticipated.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

