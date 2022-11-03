Salina, KS

Halloween Assault Investigation

KSAL StaffNovember 3, 2022

Authorities are checking videos from a Salina neighborhood after an alleged attack on a teen ‘trick-or-treater’ on Halloween.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 17-year-old female was going door to door with her boyfriend, their baby and a group of friends when she fell behind the crowd in the 2700 block of Argonne.

The teen’s boyfriend looked back in time to see another female dressed in a bear costume – attack the girl on the sidewalk and then run away.

The victim was taken to the emergency room to be treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

