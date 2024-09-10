Halfway Home on Music Journey

He’s at it again – this time Milt Allen is biking across America, dubbing it “Biking for Band,” to raise money and awareness for two special causes.

Keeping two wheels on the road sounds easy for the man that has climbed Kilimanjaro and hung out on Mount Everest – but the former music professor says the three month coast to coast bike journey will give him time to connect with folks along the way.

Allen kicked off the 3,100 mile campaign August 18th at the Santa Monica Pier in California, and this week finds himself at the halfway point peddling out of Oklahoma towards the Annapolis Pier in Maryland.

You can follow the trip and learn more online at TheMusicGuerrilla.com