Half-Staff Flags to Honor Officer

Flags will fly at half-staff in Kansas on Wednesday to honor a fallen police officer.
Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings, and facilities from sunup to sundown on Wednesday in honor of 32-year-old Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City police officer from Kansas City, Kansas, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty on July 19.
“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City Police Officer from Kansas whose life was taken too soon,” Governor Laura Kelly said. ”My thoughts are with Officer Vasquez’s loved ones as they mourn his loss.”
Officer Vasquez began his service with the North Kansas City Police Department in 2021. He will be interred during services held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.