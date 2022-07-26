Half-Staff Flags to Honor Officer

Flags will fly at half-staff in Kansas on Wednesday to honor a fallen police officer. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings, and facilities from sunup to sundown on Wednesday in honor of 32-year-old Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City police officer from Kansas City, Kansas, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty on July 19.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City Police Officer from Kansas whose life was taken too soon,” Governor Laura Kelly said. ”My thoughts are with Officer Vasquez’s loved ones as they mourn his loss.”