Half-Staff Flags to Honor Officer

Todd PittengerJuly 11, 2022

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff in memory of police officer.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, she has directed flags be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings, and facilities from sunup to sundown on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in honor of Officer Mark Lamberson, a member of the Saint Marys Police Department, who died while on duty on July 2.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Mark Lamberson, a valued member of the Saint Marys Police Department,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My thoughts are with Officer Lamberson’s family and the entire Saint Marys community as they mourn his loss.”

Officer Lamberson began his service with the Saint Marys Police Department in 2013. He will be interred during services held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

