Half-Staff Flags to Honor Firefighter

Todd PittengerJune 27, 2022

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a fallen firefighter.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings, and facilities on Wednesday in honor of Linn County volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes of Rural District 1 Fire Department, who suffered fatal injuries while battling a fire in Pleasanton, Kansas.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Joshua Haynes, a volunteer firefighter from Linn County,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My deepest condolences are with Joshua’s loved ones and the Linn County community during their time of loss. His bravery and service to our state will never be forgotten.”

Haynes leaves behind four children.

