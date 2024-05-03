Half-Staff Flags to Honor Firefighter

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Sunday to honor a fallen firefighter.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags throughout Kansas be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Sunday, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day and to honor Division Chief Martin Smith of the Dearing Fire Department in Montgomery County.

“Our first responders work tirelessly every day to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Division Chief Smith selflessly served the people of Montgomery County for nearly 50 years. We will not forget the sacrifices Division Chief Smith made and the work all Kansas firefighters undertake each day to protect Kansans.”

Division Chief Smith passed away unexpectedly in January 2023 after responding to a motor vehicle accident in the line of duty. The flag order is issued in honor of all fallen firefighters.