Half-Staff Flags to Honor Fallen Officers

Todd PittengerMay 5, 2022

Flags will fly at half-staff Friday in honor of a fallen Kansas officers.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, she has directed flags statewide to be lowered to half-staff on Friday in conjunction with the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse. The event will pay tribute to Kansas law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We must recognize our state’s law enforcement officers and their continued contributions to our state today and every day.” Governor Kelly said. “Their notable bravery and professionalism warrant our sincerest thanks as they go above and beyond for Kansans daily. We will never take for granted the outstanding work our law enforcement officers do every day to keep us safe.”

