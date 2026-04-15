Half-Staff Flags to Honor Fallen Firefighter

Flags will fly at half-staff across Kansas to honor a fallen firefighter.

Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday directed flags throughout the state be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Friday, April 17, 2026, in honor of Greeley County firefighter and former deputy sheriff Carl “Levi” Evans, who died in the line of duty last week.

“From his time serving in the sheriff’s office to his commitment as a volunteer firefighter, Levi Evans was dedicated to protecting his community,” Governor Kelly said. “The loss of a first responder is always a tragedy. My thoughts go out to Levi’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Evans died on April 8th after suffering a medical issue during training.