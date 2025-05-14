Half-Staff Flags Thursday

Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday across Kansas to honor fallen police officers.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Thursday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. Peace Officers Memorial Day pays tribute to local, state, and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

“Every day, Kansas peace officers put their lives on the line in service to their communities and fellow Kansans,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Peace Officers Memorial Day is a solemn reminder to acknowledge and appreciate their sacrifices and commitment.”