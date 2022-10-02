Half-Staff Flags Monday

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Monday.

According to the Kansas Governor’s Office,Â in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

“In the past year we have seen devastating wildfires sweep across Kansas. It is our responsibility to honor all the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our communitiesÂ every single day,”Â said Governor Laura Kelly.Â “Today we remember those weâ€™ve lost, and we pay respects to their families and loved ones.”

The honor is extended for all fallen firefighters â€“ including Lt. Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs, Kansas, who died in November 2021 from injuries obtained while battling a structure fire on October 15; and volunteer firefighter Joshua Hays of Linn County, Kansas, who suffered fatal injuries while battling a fire in Pleasanton, Kansas in June 2022.

“Lt. Malachi Brown and Joshua HaysÂ paid the ultimate price in service to their communities. They will not be forgotten,”Â said Kelly.