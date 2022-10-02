Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 51 °

Half-Staff Flags Monday

Todd PittengerOctober 2, 2022

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Monday.

According to the Kansas Governor’s Office,Â  in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

“In the past year we have seen devastating wildfires sweep across Kansas. It is our responsibility to honor all the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our communitiesÂ every single day,”Â said Governor Laura Kelly.Â “Today we remember those weâ€™ve lost, and we pay respects to their families and loved ones.”

The honor is extended for all fallen firefighters â€“ including Lt. Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs, Kansas, who died in November 2021 from injuries obtained while battling a structure fire on October 15; and volunteer firefighter Joshua Hays of Linn County, Kansas, who suffered fatal injuries while battling a fire in Pleasanton, Kansas in June 2022.

“Lt. Malachi Brown and Joshua HaysÂ paid the ultimate price in service to their communities. They will not be forgotten,”Â said Kelly.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Half-Staff Flags Monday

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Monday. According to the Kansas Governor's Office,Â...

October 2, 2022 Comments

Schools Observing Anti-Bullying Awa...

Kansas News

October 2, 2022

Soybean Boards Establish Strategic ...

Farming News

October 2, 2022

Minneapolis beats Horton 64-0 on Ho...

Sports News

October 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Half-Staff Flags Monday
October 2, 2022Comments
Schools Observing Anti-Bu...
October 2, 2022Comments
Free Landfill Event Plann...
October 1, 2022Comments
Stolen Copper Recovered
September 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra