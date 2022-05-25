Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 49 °

Half Staff Flags Honoring Shooting Victims

Todd PittengerMay 25, 2022

Flags in Kansas have been lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of the Texas school shooting.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, in honor of the 19 children and two adults killed in the mass shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, she has directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately until sundown on Friday.

“Today, I’ve ordered flags in the State of Kansas fly at half-staff as Kansas mourns alongside the community of Uvalde, Texas,” said Governor Kelly. “Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones to this senseless act of violence. We must do more to protect our children and ensure that schools are safe places for learning.”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Changes to State Baseball/Softball ...

Per the Kansas State High School Activities Association, the following changes have been made to cer...

May 25, 2022 Comments

New Premium Seating Upgrades to Deb...

Sports News

May 25, 2022

Half Staff Flags Honoring Shooting ...

Kansas News

May 25, 2022

Royals fall to Arizona, 8-6

Sports News

May 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Half Staff Flags Honoring...
May 25, 2022Comments
Salina Bar Burglarized
May 25, 2022Comments
Juneteenth: Freedom Day
May 25, 2022Comments
Salina Tech Seeking New T...
May 25, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra