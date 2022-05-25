Half Staff Flags Honoring Shooting Victims

Flags in Kansas have been lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of the Texas school shooting.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, in honor of the 19 children and two adults killed in the mass shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, she has directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately until sundown on Friday.

“Today, I’ve ordered flags in the State of Kansas fly at half-staff as Kansas mourns alongside the community of Uvalde, Texas,” said Governor Kelly. “Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones to this senseless act of violence. We must do more to protect our children and ensure that schools are safe places for learning.”