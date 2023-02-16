Half-Staff Flags Honoring COVID Victims

Flags across Kansas are flying at half-staff to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s office, in honor of the 10,000 Kansans lost due to COVID-19 and the families they left behind, Governor Laura Kelly today directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown February 17th.

“It is with great sadness that I share we have lost the 10,000th Kansan to the battle against COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “This milestone serves as a reminder of the terrible toll this virus has taken on this state and the world – and a reminder to continue using the tools we have to prevent further loss.”