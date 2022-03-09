Half-Staff Flags Honoring COVID Victims

Flags across Kansas are flying at hall-staff to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s office, in honor of the more than 8,000 lives lost due to COVID-19 and the families they left behind, the Governor Laura has directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown March 11th.

“I’m deeply saddened as I order flags to half-staff for the eighth time since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

To find a vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov.