Half-Staff Flags Honor Crash Victims

Flags in Kansas will be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain there for a week in honor of the victims of the plane crash near Washington D.C.

A collision between a commercial jet headed from Wichita to Washington D.C., and a military helicopter, killed all 64 people on the American Airlines jet and three soldiers on the Black Hawk helicopter.

Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff immediately, until sundown on Thursday, Feb. 6th, in honor of those who lost their lives in the crash.

“Today, Kansas mourns a tragedy. I am devastated by the event that unfolded last night and extend my deepest condolences to the victims’ loved ones,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Thank you to the more than 300 brave first responders in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area who were on the scene immediately. This is a sad day for our state and our nation.”