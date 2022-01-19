Salina, KS

Half-Staff Flags For McPherson EMT

Todd PittengerJanuary 19, 2022

Flags in a Central Kansas county will fly at half-staff on Thursday to honor an emergency medical technician.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, she has ordered flags throughout McPherson County to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in honor of McPherson Emergency Medical Technician, Randall Willems, who died from COVID-19-related medical complications.

“Randall served the McPherson community as a dedicated first responder and a firefighter for many years,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “He was deeply committed to keeping his community safe – and he was an honorable public servant. I offer my condolences to his family, friends and the entire McPherson community during this challenging time.”

Willems will be interred on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. in McPherson.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

