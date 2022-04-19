Salina, KS

Half-Staff Flags For Former KSU President

Todd PittengerApril 19, 2022

Flags are being flown at half-staff in honor of former Kansas State University President Jon Wefald, who passed away on Saturday.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, she has directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the Pottawatomie and Riley counties effective immediately to sunset, April 23, 2022, to honor Dr. Jon Wefald, the former president of Kansas State University.

“Dr. Wefald was a transformative leader who, in his 23-year presidency, grew the state university’s enrollment and footprint, developing K-State into the institution it is today,” Governor Kelly said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

