Half of School Bus Fleet Inoperable

Todd PittengerDecember 16, 2021

Initial assessment of the effects of the severe storm on USD 305 facilities has been completed. All PreK – Grade 12 school buildings now have power and network access. Food and Nutrition Services checked food supplies and freezers and reported that schools will be able to feed students.

According to the district, several of the schools roofs were affected, ranging from damaged shingles to missing combustion air hoods. Schilling Elementary sustained roof damage above the gym but it does not present a danger to the operation of the building. The steel decking is intact but the foam and the roof material peeled off. Evaluation and repair continues throughout the district.

Eleven school buses are inoperable, which is half the fleet necessary to transport bussed students. Alternative plans are being explored, and information will be shared with affected families as soon as it is available.

Now that power is restored to all the schools and damage has been assessed, finalized decisions have been made about evening events.

Athletic events that will take place today:

  1. Central’s Home Basketball
  2. South’s Home Wrestling
  3. Central’s Away Wrestling

Rescheduled building programs:

  1. Coronado Elementary 3rd Grade Music Program, Monday, December 20, 6:30 p.m.
  2. South High School’s Concert, Monday, January 10, 7:00 p.m.
  3. SMS Orchestra, Tuesday, December 21, 7:00 p.m.

