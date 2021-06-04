Half of Kansas Adults Vaccinated

Half of Kansans 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, to date, the CDC reports that 50% of Kansans 18 and older have been fully vaccinated, and 59.9% of Kansans 18 and older have been vaccinated with one dose. Additionally, 38.5% of all Kansans are reported as vaccinated, with 46.9% of Kansans having received one dose.

“I’m pleased at our state’s consistent progress in getting shots in arms – but we still can’t take our foot off the gas,” Governor Kelly said.“Every Kansan must get vaccinated to protect our communities, our schools, and our economy from future outbreaks, and maintain our steady return to normal.”

“While vaccinating half of all Kansans 18 and older is a significant milestone, hospitalization rates among young people are rising nationwide. It’s critical that all Kansans age 12 and older get vaccinated,” the Governor said. “Health experts continue to demonstrate a thorough, deliberate review process when it comes to vaccines, making safety the number one priority in vaccine approval. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and free – I encourage all Kansans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.”

In an effort to increase vaccinations in Kansas, the Kansas Speedway is hosting a Race to End COVID-19 event Friday and Saturday , where participants will have the opportunity to drive two laps around the track and enter a free raffle drawing for various prizes.

Participants enter the Race to End COVID-19 by getting a free COVID-19 saliva test and/or vaccine administered by the University of Kansas Health System and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Testing is open to all ages. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone age 12 or older.

The Kansas Speedway is offering all Kansans age 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated the opportunity to drive their personal car or truck on the track. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed. Motorcycles are not permitted.

The Race to End COVID-19 will be held at Kansas Speedway, 400 Speedway Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas (enter via France Family Drive, near the Sporting KC stadium across from Nebraska Furniture Mart):

Friday, June 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kansas Speedway is hosting the event in partnership with Wyandotte County Unified Government, University of Kansas Health System, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

All vaccine recipients will be asked to review educational material about COVID-19 vaccines and sign a consent form. After receiving the vaccine, participants will wait 15 minutes for observation for any rare allergic reactions. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will need to make separate arrangements for their second dose.