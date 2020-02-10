Half Million Dollar Winning Lottery Ticket Sold

A lucky Kansas Lottery player is now holding a Super Kansas Cash ticket worth $528,413.

According to the lottery, tThe ticket matched all five numbers and the Super Cash Ball to win. The winning numbers were 5-7-10-21-22 Super Cash Ball 22.

The winning ticket was sold in the northeast region of Kansas, which is made up of the following counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and Lyon (northern half).

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot wasn’t the only top prize won on Saturday night. In south central Kansas, one player won a $22,000 2by2 top prize by matching both Red Ball and White Ball numbers in the Saturday night drawing. The winning numbers were Red 3 -12 and White 5-24.

Players have 365 days from the date of the draw to claim their prizes. Super Kansas Cash is a Kansas-only game that is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has reset to $100,000.

2by2 is a multi-state game that draws every night, seven nights a week. It has a top prize of $22,000 for each drawing, and players can double their prizes on 2by2 Tuesday if they purchase a seven-day multi-draw ticket.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.