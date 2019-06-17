Hakoda Resigns From Symphony

The longtime Music Director and Conductor of the Salina Symphony has resigned.

According to the organization, Dr. Ken Hakoda has stepped down after 15 years.

Hakoda was named music director and conductor of the Salina Symphony in 2004. During his tenure, the Symphony doubled the number of performances and experienced substantial growth in ticket sales. Under Hakoda’s leadership, the Youth Education Program expanded from one orchestra into a comprehensive educational program involving more than 200 students.

To honor his accomplishments, the Ken Hakoda Endowed Conductor Chair was established in May of 2014.

“Ken’s love of music was evident to anyone who watched him conduct,” said Gordon Gorton, Board President. “We are grateful for the 15 years of dedicated service Ken gave to the Symphony and to the Salina community.”

The Symphony has named Dr. David Littrell as interim conductor for the 2019-2020 season. Littrell retired in 2018 as a distinguished professor of music at Kansas State University, where he conducted the University Orchestra and taught cello and double bass.

“Dr. Littrell is highly regarded in the music community across the state, and I am confident he will be an excellent leader for the Symphony during this time of transition,” said Adrienne Allen, executive director.