Hairball Returning to Salina

What is billed as “a bombastic celebration of arena rock” is coming back to Salina. Hairball is returning to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to the venue, Hairball will perform on Friday, November 13th, at 7:30 PM.



For more than 25 years, Hairball has been bringing the biggest hits of the 80s to life with an explosive, action-packed show featuring music from some of the biggest bands of all time, some of which include:

Van Halen

Cheap Trick

Motley Crue

KISS

Def Leppard

Bon Jovi

Poison

Journey

Each song is performed with “unabashed charisma and precision.



The night kicks off with Wichita favorite The Astronauts, bringing high-energy 80s hit.

Tickets are on sale now at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office or online.

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Ticket Prices