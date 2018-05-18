Hairball Coming Back to Salina

What is billed as “a bombastic celebration of arena rock” is coming back to Salina. Hairball is returning to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Hairball covers a large array of classic acts ranging from Van Halen, Cheap Trick, Motley Crue, Kiss, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Poison, Journey and more. Each song is performed with “unabashed charisma and precision.” The show has evolved over the years and 15 years after their humble beginnings, the band is experiencing a meteoric rise across the world.

Based on the success of a show in Salina last fall, Hairball is coming back. The band will perform at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

The Show is October 13th. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 25th at 10:00 AM. They are available online, at the box office, and by phone at 888-826-SHOW(7469).