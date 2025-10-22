Gypsum Woman Hurt in Crash

A Gypsum woman was transported to the hospital in Salina after side swiping s semi along Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Irene Charles was driving a Ford Edge. As she attempted to enter onto I 135 at the Lindsborg / Roxbury Exit 72 to head south in she failed to yield to traffic and side swiped a Peterbilt semi.

Charles was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon on I 135 in McPherson County.