Gypsum Student Awarded Scholarship

More than 30 students, including one from Gypsum, are fall 2023 recipients of travel and research grants through Scholar Development and Undergraduate Research at Kansas State University.

According to Kansas State University, each semester, the office awards grants to students across disciplines. Students use research grants for undergraduate research project expenses, such as materials; travel grants are for expenses related to attending academic conferences, which allow students to network and learn from professionals and peers in their fields of study.

The following students are fall 2023 recipients of travel or research grants:

Josie Farris, senior in fashion studies, Andover, research grant; Jordan Garrison, senior in theatre, travel grant, and Rachel Louise Woodbury, senior in music education, travel grant, both from Auburn; Regan Lattey, junior in violin performance, El Dorado, travel grant; Keira Ryan Phillips, sophomore in music education, Fort Scott, travel grant; Kieran Nicole Boeger, sophomore in psychology and dance and the human experience, Gypsum, travel grant; William Osorio, junior in music education, Junction City, travel grant; Nicholas Dvorske, senior in music education, travel grant, and Julia Marie Rossillon, junior in music business, travel grant, both from Lawrence.

From Manhattan: Emmanuel Opeoluwa Adeniji, senior in computer science, travel grant; Alyx Glessner, junior in criminology, travel grant; John Woods, junior in computer science, research and travel grants; and Peyton Joseph Woods, senior in psychology, research grant.

Grace Lucas, sophomore in psychology, Olathe, travel grant.

From Shawnee: Sophia Livingston, sophomore in psychology and dance and the human experience, travel grant; Mary Hannah Sullivan, senior in music education, travel grant; and Ella Tow, sophomore in chemistry, travel grant.

Ann Stegman, senior in integrative human sciences and dance, Topeka, travel grant; Annika Wiebers, senior in agricultural communications, Wamego, travel grant; and Ethan Karnes, senior in music education, Westmoreland, travel grant.

From Wichita: MyiAngel Harbin, freshman in music performance, travel grant; Ashleigh Lincicome, junior in music education, travel grant; Aubrey Thomas, senior in music education, travel grant.

From out of state: Mackenzie L. Brown, junior in theatre performance and psychology, Springdale, Arizona, travel grant; Jacob Emmanuel Rogers, freshman in music and theatre, Frederick, Maryland, travel grant; Tyler Bolz, senior in integrated computer science, Kansas City, Missouri, research grant; Madelyn Newham, junior in kinesiology, Norborne, Missouri, travel grant; Cassidy Hartig, senior in English, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, travel grant; Avery Elizabeth Johnson, senior in animal biology and dance and the human experience, Owasso, Oklahoma, travel grant; Ella Nuelle Dibeme Mesumbe, sophomore in vocal performance, The Colony, Texas, travel grant; and Bridget O’Neill, senior in music education, Burke, Virginia, travel grant.

From China: Ziyu Zhao, senior in computer science, research grant.

Scholar Development and Undergraduate Research at K-State aims to serve an interdisciplinary community and be a conduit for transformational experiences through engagement in undergraduate research, creative inquiry and scholarship. The office works to raise the visibility of K-State’s commitment to inquiry, investigation and the discovery of new knowledge.