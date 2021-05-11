Gypsum Student Awarded Inaugural Scholarship

A student from Gypsum is among the first five winners of the Robert E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation scholarships to attend Fort Hays State University.

According to the school, Makenna Bartholomew, from Gypsum is among the inaugural class of Schmidt Foundation Scholars. Other winner include Edwin Garcia-Arreola, Lakin; Bianca Bultman, Elkhart; Julina Wall, Ingalls; and German Hernandez, Leoti. Those incoming freshmen will receive full-ride, $14,900 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year.

Those students’ counselors, teachers, coaches, or principals made arrangements with the FHSU Foundation last week for a surprise announcement with the students via Zoom.

Preference for these scholarships are given to first-generation students from Kansas planning to major in healthcare, education, business, entrepreneurship, arts, or communication programs.

The Schmidt Foundation scholarship includes 30 hours of tuition and fees for fall and spring courses, books, room and board. Recipients can renew their scholarships for up to three additional years by maintaining their academic standing and continuing to meet the scholarship requirements.

The selection committee made its selections based on demonstrations of strong academic ability, resilience, and the leadership skills necessary to make significant contributions to the university, the community of Hays, and the state of Kansas.

“We hoped to find students who would value the mentoring opportunities included in the Schmidt Foundation Scholars program and would make the most of the future networking connections that will come,” said Jessica Albin, case manager for FHSU’s Kelly Center and chair of the selection committee. “Bianca, Edwin, German, Julina, and Makenna are exactly the type of students we hoped to connect with through this process and we fully believe they will find great success at FHSU.”

More information about the scholarship can be found at https://fhsu.edu/ schmidtfoundation.