A man from Gypsum was killed in a crash involving a train in Marion County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Ronald Myhre of Gypsum was driving a 2003 Ford F250 pickup truck headed south on K 15 Highway. For an unknown reason he struck a westbound Union Pacific train.

Myhre fatally injured in the crash.

The crash happened Thursday night just after 7:00 on K 15 Highway at the south city limits of the community of Durham in Marion County.