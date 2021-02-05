Gypsum Man Arrested in Wichita Vehicle Theft

A Gypsum man faces charges after allegedly being found in possession of a stolen car.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies received word of a stolen vehicle being found in Gypsum at 8:05 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle, a Classic 2005 Ford Focus, was reported stolen out of Wichita. It was spotted in front of a residence at 419 E. 2nd St.

After investigation, deputies have arrested 44-year-old Theodore Meadows, Gypsum, for possession of stolen property. He is also facing another charge for possession of stolen property as he was allegedly in possession of a stolen license plate from Wichita.

The stolen vehicle is valued at $2,500.