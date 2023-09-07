Gypsum Couple Arrested for Kidnapping

A Gypsum couple is now in jail in connection to the abuse of a female roommate.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 50-year-old Bradley Scott Stanley and 57-year-old Trisha Kay Womack were taken into custody Thursday after they allegedly ruffed up and held a 20-year-old woman against her will.

The abuse reportedly began in early August after the victim told authorities that Stanley had physically abused her and Womack at a home in the 200 block of Hawkes Street in Gypsum. The victim returned to the residence on Wednesday at the invitation of Womack – who told the 20-year-old that Stanley was not there and she could pick up her belongings.

Deputies say upon arrival the couple descended on her, keeping her inside against her will – while they tried to convince her not to testify against Stanley. By late afternoon the two fell asleep and the victim escaped.

Authorities used a search warrant to enter the home and found Stanley hiding in a closet behind a false wall. Pepper spray was deployed to extract him from inside. EMS gave him a medical checkup and released him for arrest.

The two are now facing multiple charges that could include; aggravated kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness, obstruction. Stanley is also charged with aggravated battery, domestic abuse and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.