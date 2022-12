No one was hurt after a car burst into flames in Gypsum.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that fire fighters from Rural Fire District #1 responded to a car fire Saturday morning in the 600 block of King Street.

Deputies say the 61-year-old owner heard a loud pop after she started the 2001 Buick LaSabre in her driveway. Moments later it was engulfed in flames.

No other property was damaged in fire that began around 9:20am Saturday.