Gutting the Jail

By Jeff Garretson August 14, 2025

Before the wrecking ball slams into the old Saline County Jail, crews are working inside to gut the concrete cells.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of issues including the project to flatten the jail.

Smith-Hanes says the two pronged project is to destroy – and recycle.

 

Salina based, Diehl Enterprises is contracted to bulldoze the old facility located on North 10th Street at a cost of $400,000. Work is expected to be more visible in the coming weeks and the job should be wrapped up before the new year.

 