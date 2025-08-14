Gutting the Jail

Before the wrecking ball slams into the old Saline County Jail, crews are working inside to gut the concrete cells.
Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of issues including the project to flatten the jail.
Smith-Hanes says the two pronged project is to destroy – and recycle.
Salina based, Diehl Enterprises is contracted to bulldoze the old facility located on North 10th Street at a cost of $400,000. Work is expected to be more visible in the coming weeks and the job should be wrapped up before the new year.