Gutting the Jail

Before the wrecking ball slams into the old Saline County Jail, crews are working inside to gut the concrete cells.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of issues including the project to flatten the jail.

Smith-Hanes says the two pronged project is to destroy – and recycle. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/smith-hanes-jail-tear-down-1.mp3

Salina based, Diehl Enterprises is contracted to bulldoze the old facility located on North 10th Street at a cost of $400,000. Work is expected to be more visible in the coming weeks and the job should be wrapped up before the new year.