Guns Taken from Garage

Three male suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges after a witness noticed them walking out of a garage with guns and over to a home next door.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 500 block of Regent Road on Saturday evening just before 7pm to investigate a theft.

Police were called after the witness confronted 18-year-old David Eklund of Salina about the group and the guns.

When he told her, he did not know anything about it – she called police.

The owner of the home agreed to a search and officers found a single-shot 12-gauge shotgun in a shed and two BB-guns hidden between the properties.

Eklund and two other males from Salina, ages 14 and 12 were all taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm and misdemeanor theft.