Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a number of guns and ammo were stolen from an unattached storage shed in the 1000 block of N. Chicago.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 4:30am and 5:35pm Sunday, someone pried open the door to the building and removed a couple of AR pistols, an antique shotgun, a range bag with loose rounds and ammo-clips plus a backpack filled with survival gear.

Total loss and damage is listed at $5,300.