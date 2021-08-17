Salina, KS

Guns Stolen from SUV

KSAL StaffAugust 17, 2021

An SUV was burglarized over the night of August 10th in Salina.

A 63-year-old man told Salina police officers that numerous items were stolen from his 2011 GMC Yukon. The man said the vehicle was parked in his driveway at the 2100 block of Huntington Road, and he left the rear passenger’s side window cracked a third of the way down.

On August 11th, the man noticed he was missing a toolbag, two handguns, 1500 rounds of ammunition, two Milwaukee brand power tools and various hand tools.

The total loss is estimated at $3,800.

The SPD is working on getting video footage of the area from that night.

