Guns Stolen from Residence

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after the homeowner discovered he was missing two handguns.

Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that sometime between August 1 and August 31, of 2017 someone entered a home in the 1300 block of S. 9th Street and stole an Italian made .22 caliber semi automatic pistol and a Smith & Wesson .9mm handgun from the home.

The 66-year-old homeowner contacted authorities on Wednesday to report the crime after realizing his guns were gone.

The man told police he had been on vacation last August and suspected that is when the crime was committed.