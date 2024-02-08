Guns and Diamond Ring Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after guns and a diamond ring were stolen.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that sometime between Tuesday evening at 8:30pm and 8:30pm Wednesday night, someone entered a home in the 300 block of S. Oakdale and removed dozens of items from inside.

Police say the list of items includes two Ruger pistols, a 12-gage shotgun, a diamond ring valued at $3,000, an electric bike and a Craftsman snowblower. Total loss in the case is still be calculated. The burglar apparently entered the residence through the attached garage to gain access. Police are asking for help in the case.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Ediger, case

2023-36106.