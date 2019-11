The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary near New Cambria this week.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, sometime Wednesday between 8am and 6:30pm someone entered a home in the 5200 block of E. North Street and stole a Samsung Galaxy cell phone, Galaxy tablet, a Jimenez 380 pistol, a Hi-Point 9mm handgun plus two soft gun cases and a Centerpoint crossbow with arrows.

Loss is listed at $1,000 and there was no sign of forced entry.