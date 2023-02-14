Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 43 °

Guns and Cash Stolen

KSAL StaffFebruary 14, 2023

Police are investigating a residential burglary after a number of guns were stolen from a home in west Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 5:30am and 3:30pm Monday, someone entered a home in the 1600 block of Beach Street and removed four rifles and about $115 in cash.

Police say a walnut stock Winchester .270 was stolen along with a .22 lever-action Henry rifle. The 62-year-old owner told investigators that a .22 Stevens rifle and a .22 Glenfield rifle were also taken.

There was no sign of forced entry and police are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video.

Loss is listed at around $850.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Guns and Cash Stolen

Police are investigating a residential burglary after a number of guns were stolen from a home in we...

February 14, 2023 Comments

Storm Spotter to Speak

Kansas News

February 14, 2023

UPDATE: Midweek Winter Storm Possib...

Top News

February 14, 2023

KSU Get $25 Million Challenge Grant

Farming News Kansas News

February 14, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Guns and Cash Stolen
February 14, 2023Comments
Storm Spotter to Speak
February 14, 2023Comments
KSU Get $25 Million Chall...
February 14, 2023Comments
Early Morning Pursuit Rea...
February 13, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra