Guns and Cash Stolen

Police are investigating a residential burglary after a number of guns were stolen from a home in west Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 5:30am and 3:30pm Monday, someone entered a home in the 1600 block of Beach Street and removed four rifles and about $115 in cash.

Police say a walnut stock Winchester .270 was stolen along with a .22 lever-action Henry rifle. The 62-year-old owner told investigators that a .22 Stevens rifle and a .22 Glenfield rifle were also taken.

There was no sign of forced entry and police are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video.

Loss is listed at around $850.