Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after three handguns were stolen.

Police Sergeant tells KSAL News that sometime between September 7th and the 9th, someone entered a home in the 500 block of North 13th Street and removed a .45-caliber pistol, 9-millimeter handgun and a .22 caliber pistol plus assorted ammunition.

Police say 15-silver bars with a Harley Davidson stamp valued at $675 were also taken. Police say there was no sign of forced entry.

Loss is listed at $2,331.