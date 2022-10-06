Guns, Ammo, and Tools, Oh My!

A trailer was broken into on S. Ninth St. and over $10,000 of stolen items are missing.

Captain Jim Hughes of the Saline County Sheriff’s office tells KSAL News that between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1st the trailer was broken into. Located in the 3300 block of S. Ninth St. the trailer was damaged when an unknown suspect(s) broke in and stole various items from a 48-year-old Salina resident.

The items missing include seven firearms such as a .12-gauge shotgun, .22 caliber rifle and a .243 caliber deer rifle. Several thousand rounds of ammunition are also missing and two sleeping bags, multiple hand tools, and a chainsaw.