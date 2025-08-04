Gunfire Hits Unoccupied Salina Residence

No one was injured after shots were fired at a home in Salina.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 12:30am Saturday, neighbors in the 300 block of East Wilson heard popping sounds – like fireworks in the area but no one reported a disturbance.

Police say when a 21-year-old female returned to her home at 9pm, she discovered shattered glass and bullet holes outside and inside the house. No bullet casings were found at the scene. Investigators estimate 4 to 8 shots were fired at the residence.

The victim has identified a possible suspect in the case she said she was having issues with. Police are also reviewing neighborhood surveillance video.